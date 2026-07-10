Mets' Holmes Reportedly Open To Extension

New York Mets pitcher Clay Holmes is reportedly open to signing a contract extension with the team, according to a report by The Athletic. The 33-year-old right-hander, who is currently recovering from a fractured fibula, has expressed a desire to remain with the Mets beyond the upcoming trade deadline on August 3.

Holmes, who has a $12 million player option for 2027, is hoping to be part of the solution for the Mets, who are struggling this season with a 40-54 record. Despite the team's challenges, Holmes is focused on contributing to the team's future success. "I know things are not the easiest right now and hard for the team, but it’s not like I’m sitting here hoping to run away from it," Holmes told The Athletic. "If I can be part of the solution to make things better here, I would like that."

Before his injury in mid-May, Holmes was having an impressive season, posting a 2.39 ERA in nine starts. His performance has made him a valuable asset, and he is expected to draw interest from other teams as the trade deadline approaches. However, Holmes remains committed to the Mets, stating that his focus is on returning to the team and helping his teammates.

Holmes' recovery is progressing, with the pitcher set to throw a bullpen session later this week, as reported by Yahoo Sports. This marks a significant step in his rehabilitation process, and he is expected to return to the mound soon.

The Mets, who have recently fired manager Carlos Mendoza, are likely to be sellers at the trade deadline. However, Holmes' willingness to sign an extension could influence the team's decision-making process. As the deadline approaches, the Mets will need to weigh the potential benefits of retaining Holmes against the possibility of trading him to bolster their roster.