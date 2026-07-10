Prosecution Presents More Evidence In Tyler Robinson Hearing

In a Utah courtroom, the prosecution presented more evidence on Thursday (July 9) in the evidentiary hearing of Tyler Robinson, accused of murdering Charlie Kirk. A video interview with Robinson's former roommate and romantic partner, Lance Twiggs, was played, in which Twiggs claimed Robinson expressed regret after the shooting. According to Twiggs, Robinson returned to their apartment, cried, and said "he wishes he hadn't done it."

Prosecutors also introduced alleged text messages between Robinson and Twiggs, where Robinson reportedly discussed the shooting, and displayed images of the bolt-action rifle Robinson allegedly used to kill Kirk. The judge will determine if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial, possibly concluding the hearing on Friday.

The defense had previously sought to have Twiggs testify in person, but prosecutors opted to use a recorded statement. Twiggs, who has moved out of state, was granted "use-immunity" for his statement, which means it cannot be used against him in future prosecutions. The defense argued for in-person testimony, but the court deemed it unnecessary for this type of hearing.

The hearing has been emotionally charged, with Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, present in the courtroom. The judge, Tony Graf, has been considering various objections and redactions related to the evidence presented. The decision on whether the case will go to trial is expected soon.