Rams To Give Away Super Bowl Ring Replicas

The Los Angeles Rams are celebrating the fifth anniversary of their Super Bowl victory by offering a special giveaway. On Thursday (July 9), the Rams announced that they will distribute replica championship rings to the first 60,000 fans attending their Week Six game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. This limited-edition ring will include a "special feature," although details about this feature remain undisclosed.

The Rams strategically chose the game against the Cardinals for this giveaway to ensure that the majority of the recipients are Rams fans. According to NBC Sports, the Cardinals game is expected to have the highest concentration of Rams fans, as the Cardinals are not anticipated to have a strong season. This decision aims to prevent fans of opposing teams from receiving the rings.

The Rams' Super Bowl LVI ring, designed in collaboration with Jason of Beverly Hills, has been celebrated for its intricate design. Fans can get an up-close look at the original ring and its creation process on the Rams' official website. The Rams have also opened a waitlist for those interested in purchasing a fan version of the ring.

This giveaway is part of the Rams' broader efforts to strengthen their fan base in Los Angeles, a city they returned to after a 20-year absence. The team hopes this gesture will solidify local support and celebrate their historic win with the community.