Sinner Defeats Djokovic, Advances To Wimbledon Men's Final

By iHeartRadio

July 10, 2026

Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2026
Photo: Matthew Stockman / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets today (July 10) at Wimbledon, securing his place in the men's final against Alexander Zverev. Sinner won 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, ending Djokovic's quest for an eighth Wimbledon title and a record 25th Grand Slam victory. The match showcased Sinner's powerful serve and aggressive play, which kept Djokovic, known as one of the best returners in tennis, on the defensive.

Sinner expressed his excitement about reaching the final, saying, "It’s the most special tournament we have. Playing against Novak is always tough, but I tried to stay aggressive and serve well, which helped me today." According to The Guardian, Sinner's victory marks his second consecutive Wimbledon final appearance.

In the other semifinal, Zverev defeated British wild card Arthur Fery in straight sets, 7-6, 6-2, 6-4. Zverev, who recently won the French Open, will face Sinner, an opponent he has struggled against in the past, losing their last nine encounters. As reported by Yahoo Sports, Zverev's performance has improved significantly, making the upcoming final highly anticipated.

Djokovic, at 39, demonstrated resilience throughout the tournament, notably in a five-set quarterfinal against Felix Auger-Aliassime. Despite today's loss, Djokovic remains a formidable presence in tennis, with many fans and commentators, including BBC Sport, acknowledging his continued excellence.

The Wimbledon final between Sinner and Zverev promises to be a thrilling match, as both players seek to add another Grand Slam title to their careers.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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