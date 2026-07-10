Trump Arch Gets Preliminary Approval

President Donald Trump's proposal for a triumphal arch in Virginia took a significant step forward on Thursday (July 9) as the National Capital Planning Commission approved preliminary site and building plans. The proposed 250-foot arch would be located near Arlington National Cemetery, across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. The commission, however, did not decide whether the project could bypass a federal law limiting building heights in the capital.

The commission's approval came with recommendations for revisions. According to Spectrum News, the design includes a 166-foot arch with an observation deck and a 60-foot central statue. The commission suggested redistributing the height to comply with the Height of Buildings Act, which limits habitable spaces to 130 feet plus a 20-foot penthouse.

The project has sparked controversy, with ABC News reporting that public comments were overwhelmingly negative, citing concerns about obstructed views between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery. Critics also labeled the arch a "vanity project" and questioned its symbolism.

Despite the opposition, the commission's chair, Will Scharf, emphasized the need for further deliberations on the project's compliance with the Height of Buildings Act. The commission plans to revisit the issue in a future meeting.

The arch is part of Trump's broader efforts to reshape parts of Washington, D.C., and celebrate America's 250th anniversary of independence. The project, however, still faces hurdles, including potential legal challenges and public opposition.