Trump Fires Democrats From Election Assistance Commission

President Donald Trump has dismissed the remaining Democratic members of the Election Assistance Commission (EAC), Benjamin Hovland and Thomas Hicks, while Republican Christy McCormick resigned. The EAC, a bipartisan agency established in 2002, helps state and local officials conduct elections and distribute grant money. The firings leave the commission without any members as the midterm elections approach.

A White House official stated that President Trump "reserves the right to remove individuals that may not be totally aligned with the important task of securing America's elections and ensuring every legal vote is counted." The firings follow a recent Supreme Court decision that expanded the president's ability to remove leaders of independent agencies.

The EAC, headquartered in Washington, D.C., does not handle ballots or voter rolls but serves as a clearinghouse for election information and oversees voting machine certification. The commission's dismantling has raised concerns among election officials and voter advocacy groups, who described the move as "reckless and irresponsible."

According to Politico, the commission cannot take official action until new members are confirmed by the Senate. By law, no more than two commissioners can come from the same political party.

The EAC has previously operated without a quorum, but its current lack of leadership could stall routine business and efforts to alter voting standards before the 2026 midterms. The commission's role in testing and certifying voting systems is crucial, as many states rely on its certification before purchasing or using voting equipment.

As reported by ProPublica, the firings could lead to legal challenges, testing the limits of the president's power over bipartisan election agencies. The Help America Vote Act, which created the EAC, requires the president to consider recommendations from congressional leaders when nominating new commissioners.

The future of the EAC remains uncertain as President Trump seeks to reshape federal voting rules. The commission's dismantling has sparked debate over the balance between presidential authority and the independence of bipartisan agencies.