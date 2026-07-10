Watch: Mick Jagger Opens Up About Getting Ghosted: 'It Happens'

You can't always get what you want when it comes to romantic relationships. And Mick Jagger is applying that sentiment to a new song.

The Rolling Stones frontman opened up about getting ghosted, and how that inspired the band's new song, "Back in Your Life."

"I just came up with these lyrics really quickly," Jagger told Apple Music's Zane Lowe on Wednesday (July 8). "It's a classic story of meeting a woman, and then you have a very quick fling with her and then she ghosts you. So that's the story."

Lowe then asked the music icon if he was writing from personal experience.

"Well, obviously!" Jagger exclaimed. "Someone asked me this question the other day. They said, 'Well, at your age, you know, I've got memories I can draw on."

Without missing a beat, Lowe responded, "Who the f--- is ghosting Mick Jagger?"

"It happens," the "Paint It Black" singer joked, without revealing any details about the romantic suitor who inspired the song.

The band's new LP, Foreign Tongues, dropped on Friday (July 10).

