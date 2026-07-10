White Sox Hold First Pick In MLB Draft

The Chicago White Sox are poised to make the first overall selection in the 2026 Major League Baseball Draft, which begins Saturday (July 11) in Philadelphia. The team is reportedly weighing its options between three top prospects: UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky, Texas high school shortstop Grady Emerson, and Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey.

According to Yahoo Sports, Emerson has emerged as a strong contender due to his advanced left-handed bat and athletic projection. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound shortstop from Fort Worth Christian High School in Texas capped his senior season with impressive statistics, including a .532 batting average and Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year honors.

Cholowsky, on the other hand, offers a polished all-around game. The 6-foot-2, 202-pound UCLA standout has been a consistent performer throughout his college career, finishing his junior year with a .320 average and 21 home runs. His father, Dan Cholowsky, was a first-round pick by the Cardinals, which has contributed to Roch's advanced understanding of the game.

Meanwhile, Lackey is praised for his defensive prowess behind the plate, with White Sox Vice President of Amateur Scouting Mike Shirley describing him as a "supreme catcher who could define the position."

The White Sox, who have endured three consecutive 100-loss seasons, are looking to add a cornerstone player to their emerging young core. The decision on the first pick is expected to be made shortly before the draft begins at noon CT.