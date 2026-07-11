Spain Defeats Belgium, Advances To Semifinals

Spain has advanced to the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals after a 2-1 victory over Belgium on Friday (July 10) in Los Angeles. Mikel Merino scored the decisive goal in the 88th minute, sealing Spain's place in the next round where they will face France in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday.

The match saw Spain take an early lead with a goal from Fabián Ruiz in the 30th minute. Ruiz capitalized on a rebound from a shot by Dani Olmo, which was initially saved by Belgium's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. However, Belgium responded with a goal from Charles De Ketelaere in the 41st minute, ending Spain's clean sheet streak in the tournament.

Courtois, who was instrumental in Belgium's defense, left the game due to an injury, which led to Senne Lammens stepping in as the substitute goalkeeper. Despite a strong effort from Belgium, they could not find an equalizer after Merino's late goal.

Spain's victory extends their unbeaten streak to 37 matches, and they are now set to face France, the only team ranked higher than them in the world. Lamine Yamal, a key player for Spain, expressed excitement about the upcoming match, stating, "If anyone can take on France with confidence, it’s us."

The quarterfinals will conclude with Norway playing England in Miami and Argentina facing Switzerland in Kansas City. The winners will join Spain and France in the semifinals.