Mitch McConnell Releases Statement Amid Health Concerns

Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell addressed recent health concerns by releasing a statement on Sunday along with a photo of himself and his wife, Elaine Chao. The 84-year-old senator confirmed that he was hospitalized after a fall last month, which led to a brief period of unconsciousness and a diagnosis of mild pneumonia. McConnell assured the public that he did not suffer any broken bones, concussion, heart attack, or stroke.

McConnell's office stated that he has been hospitalized since June 14 and is currently undergoing rehabilitation to regain his strength. Despite his hospitalization, he continues to work closely with his legislative staff on Senate matters. McConnell emphasized his commitment to completing his Senate duties before retiring at the end of his term in January.

The senator's medical team has not yet cleared him to return to the Senate floor to vote, but he remains involved in legislative affairs. McConnell's attending physician mentioned that the senator is focusing on physical therapy to reduce the risk of future falls. McConnell, a childhood polio survivor, has faced multiple health issues in recent years, including a concussion in 2023 and minor injuries from falls in 2024.

In his statement, McConnell acknowledged the challenges of aging and expressed his determination to fulfill his responsibilities. He stated, "You're right to expect your representatives to work hard for you. And part of my decision to retire at the end of my term this coming January was being honest about the demands of Senate work. But I still have unfinished business to complete on your behalf, and I have every intention of finishing the job you elected me to do."