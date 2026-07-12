US CENTCOM Asserts Strait Of Hormuz Remains Open

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to maritime traffic, despite Iran's claims to the contrary. In a post on X, CENTCOM stated that "traffic is flowing" and that U.S. forces are "positioned and prepared to ensure that freedom of navigation" is maintained. This declaration comes after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the closure of the strait, citing a vessel traveling on an "unauthorized route" as the reason.

The situation escalated when U.S. forces launched a series of military strikes against Iranian targets in response to Iran's actions. According to CENTCOM, these strikes aimed to degrade Iran's ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels. Over three nights, U.S. forces have hit more than 300 Iranian military targets, including missile and drone sites.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical waterway through which about one-fifth of the world's oil supply passes. The U.S. maintains that it is an international waterway and not under Iran's control. CENTCOM emphasized that the strait is open to all vessels seeking lawful transit, and U.S. forces are committed to keeping it that way.

Iran's actions have drawn international concern, with several Gulf states and the U.S. condemning the closure of the strait. Oman, a key mediator in the region, has protested Iran's attacks on its territory and continues diplomatic efforts to ensure safe navigation through the strait.

Despite the heightened tensions, CENTCOM assures that commercial traffic continues through the Strait of Hormuz. The Joint Maritime Information Center has issued advisories affirming safe passage for vessels along designated routes.