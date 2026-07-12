U.S. Strikes Iran After Ship Attacked In Strait

The United States launched a series of military strikes against Iran after an Iranian attack on a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. Central Command announced Saturday (July 11) that it targeted around 90 sites in Iran, including missile and drone storage facilities, in response to Iran's actions. This escalation follows President Donald Trump's declaration that the ceasefire between the two nations is "over."

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for the initial strike on the ship, citing its use of an unauthorized route through the strait. Talks between the U.S. and Iran were reportedly planned in Oman, but the recent hostilities have put these discussions in jeopardy. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global oil shipments, has seen increased tensions, impacting international trade and causing oil prices to surge.

Iranian officials, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, have insisted on their right to control shipping in the strait and warned of further retaliation if U.S. aggression continues. The situation remains volatile, with both sides accusing each other of treaty violations and escalating military actions.

The international community watches closely as the conflict threatens to destabilize the region further. The United Nations has condemned the attacks in the strait and called for the safe passage of commercial vessels. The U.S. and its allies continue to emphasize the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.