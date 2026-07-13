Actor Sam Neill Dead At 78

Sam Neill, the beloved actor known for his iconic role as Dr. Alan Grant in the 'Jurassic Park' series, has passed away at the age of 78. Neill's family confirmed on Monday (July 13) that he died in Sydney, Australia. Neill's death was described as "sudden and unexpected."

Neill, a New Zealand native, had been battling stage three blood cancer. He was diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer. Neill underwent chemotherapy and later a new treatment involving a rare anti-cancer drug, which had put him in remission for about a year. He was declared cancer-free in April. In a candid interview with Australian Story, Neill expressed that he was not afraid of death, but rather the idea of retirement, as he cherished his work in film and television.

Throughout his illustrious career, Neill appeared in a wide range of films beyond 'Jurassic Park', including 'Omen III: The Final Conflict', 'Dead Calm', 'The Hunt for Red October', and 'The Piano'. He also contributed to television, with notable roles in 'Peaky Blinders' and voice work on 'The Simpsons'.

Neill's passing marks the end of a remarkable career that spanned over five decades, leaving a lasting legacy in the entertainment industry.