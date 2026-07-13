Conor McGregor To Undergo Knee Surgery

Conor McGregor, the renowned UFC star, is set to undergo knee surgery following an injury sustained during his fight against Max Holloway at UFC 329 on Saturday (July 11) in Las Vegas. The 37-year-old fighter injured his right knee just 69 seconds into the first round, leading to a technical knockout victory for Holloway.

The fight marked McGregor's return to the octagon after more than five years. McGregor attempted a flying kick early in the match, but landed awkwardly, resulting in what is suspected to be a torn ACL. UFC President Dana White commented, "We're assuming a blown ACL. That's what the doctors think, too." Despite the injury, McGregor managed to exit the cage under his own power but was visibly limping.

In a social media post, McGregor expressed his disappointment, stating, "This came out of nowhere. I am beyond dark here. I can only describe it as hell." He also vowed to return to the octagon to fulfill his contract with the promotion.

The fight against Holloway was highly anticipated, as it was a rematch of their 2013 bout, which McGregor won by unanimous decision. Holloway, acknowledging the unexpected end, said, "I had him weak in the knees, I guess." He also hinted at a potential third fight between the two, saying, "We’ve got to run it back one more time."

McGregor's comeback has been a major storyline in MMA, especially after his last fight in 2021 ended with a broken leg. His return was further delayed due to legal issues, including a civil case in Dublin and a ban for missing drug tests.

The UFC 329 event was a significant one, generating the highest-grossing gate in UFC history, according to Dana White.