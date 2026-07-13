Dangerous Heat Dome Expands Across Central U.S.

A massive heat dome is spreading eastward across the United States, bringing record-breaking temperatures and widespread heat alerts from the West into the Midwest and soon the East. Forecasters say the event began intensifying over the weekend, with daily, monthly, and even all-time high temperature records threatened in multiple states, including Montana, Utah, Colorado, and Nevada.

Areas like Salt Lake City, Utah, and Billings, Montana, are approaching their all-time high temperatures. Salt Lake City could reach as high as 107 degrees, tying its record, while Billings may top 110 degrees, a mark not seen in 92 years. The National Weather Service has issued Excessive Heat Watches and Warnings for large portions of the West and northern Plains, urging residents to limit outdoor activity, hydrate frequently, and seek air conditioning or cooling centers.

More than 90 million Americans could face temperatures above 100 degrees in the coming week. The center of the heat dome continues to build over southern Nevada, spreading east into the central Rockies and Plains. Meteorologists warn that this heat wave could last longer than the early July event that affected the East Coast earlier this month.

The heat will push farther east into the Midwest and Ohio Valley by Tuesday (July 14), followed by the East later in the week. Although the upcoming Eastern heat is expected to be shorter and less intense than the previous wave, high humidity will still pose a risk for heat-related illnesses.

Experts emphasize that the combination of extreme heat and persistent drought in the West increases wildfire danger, with over 3.3 million acres already burned this year. The Weather Prediction Center warns that anyone without adequate cooling or hydration is at risk for heat stress and related health emergencies.

Looking ahead, the heat dome is expected to persist through much of next week, with the most intense heat remaining over the Rockies and Plains before gradually easing. Officials advise all residents in affected regions to monitor updates from local weather services, take precautions against heat illness, and never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.