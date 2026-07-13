FIFA Chief Exploring Expanded World Cup For 2030

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is considering expanding the World Cup to 64 teams by 2030. Infantino told a Swiss broadcaster that discussions will start after the current tournament, emphasizing the importance of giving every country a chance to compete. This move aims to incentivize nations to enhance their soccer programs.

The 2026 World Cup, hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will be the first to feature 48 teams, up from 32. The idea of a 64-team tournament emerged in March 2025, when the South American confederation, CONMEBOL, proposed the expansion for the 2030 World Cup, marking its centenary. Infantino mentioned that the quality of teams worldwide is improving, and smaller countries should have the opportunity to participate.

However, the proposal has faced opposition. UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin and Concacaf President Victor Montagliani have criticized the idea, citing potential negative impacts on the tournament and the broader football ecosystem. Despite this, Infantino believes an expanded World Cup would benefit global football by increasing participation and revenue distribution.

The 2030 World Cup is set to be co-hosted by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, with opening matches in Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay. The FIFA council will ultimately decide on the expansion, but no immediate decision is expected.