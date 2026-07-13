Red Sox Sweep Nine-Game Trek For First Time Since '77

The Boston Red Sox achieved a historic milestone on Sunday (July 12) by sweeping their nine-game road trip with a 3-2 victory over the New York Mets at Citi Field. This marks the first time since 1977 that the team has completed such a feat, and only the second time in franchise history. The Red Sox, under interim manager Chad Tracy, have climbed into third place in the AL East, fueled by a remarkable 14-2 run since June 25.

The game against the Mets was a nail-biter, with the Red Sox tying the game in the ninth inning and taking the lead in the tenth. Key moments included a sacrifice fly by Anthony Seigler and a clutch single by Jarren Duran. Rookie pitcher Payton Tolle also played a significant role, holding the Mets to three hits over 3 2/3 innings.

The Red Sox's journey to New York was fraught with challenges, including mechanical issues with their charter plane, which delayed their arrival. Despite these obstacles, the team managed to maintain their winning streak, outscoring the Mets 13-4 over the series.

This impressive performance has brought the Red Sox within half a game of a Wild Card spot, a significant turnaround from their earlier position at the bottom of the division.