Senate Reconvenes Following Graham's Death

The Senate reconvenes today (Monday, July 13) for the first time since the sudden passing of Senator Lindsey Graham, who died over the weekend at the age of 71. Graham, a prominent South Carolina Republican and close ally to President Trump, succumbed to a brief illness, preliminarily ruled as an aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to the chief medical examiner of Washington, D.C.

Graham's death leaves a significant void in the Senate, where he was influential in foreign policy, judicial nominations, and national security. He chaired the Senate Budget Committee and was a member of the Judiciary and Appropriations Committees. Tributes have poured in from both sides of the aisle, with Senate Majority Leader John Thune and others reflecting on his legacy and contributions.

In accordance with Senate tradition, Graham's desk will be draped in black crepe bunting with flowers, and flags at the U.S. Capitol and the White House have been lowered to half-staff. The Senate is expected to adjourn today's session in his memory, with colleagues delivering speeches in his honor.

Graham's death also prompts discussions about the practical effects on Senate operations. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will appoint a temporary replacement, and a special GOP primary is scheduled for August 11 to determine the Republican nominee for Graham's seat. Potential candidates include Congressman Ralph Norman, who is considering a run, while former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has ruled out a bid.

The winner of the special election will face Democratic nominee Annie Andrews in the November election. Andrews expressed her condolences to Graham's family and acknowledged his service to South Carolina and the nation.