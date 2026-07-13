Warriors Hire Frank Vogel As Associate Head Coach

The Golden State Warriors have appointed Frank Vogel as their new associate head coach under Steve Kerr, filling the role left by Terry Stotts. The 53-year-old Vogel, who led the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA championship in 2020, will now serve as the Warriors' defensive coordinator.

Vogel brings a wealth of experience to the Warriors, having been a head coach for four different NBA teams over 12 seasons. His most recent head coaching position was with the Phoenix Suns during the 2023-24 season. Afterward, he joined the Dallas Mavericks as a consultant and later as an on-court assistant.

The Warriors, who experienced a challenging 37-45 season and were eliminated in the Western Conference play-in tournament, are looking to bolster their coaching staff. Vogel's hiring is part of a larger restructuring effort, as the team also saw the departure of Jerry Stackhouse and Chris DeMarco, who left to coach the New York Liberty.

Vogel's defensive expertise is expected to be a significant asset for the Warriors. During his tenure with the Indiana Pacers, he guided the team to consecutive Eastern Conference finals in 2013 and 2014. His overall head coaching record stands at 480-422, with eight playoff appearances.