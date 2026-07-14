Colts QB Jones Cleared For Training Camp

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has been cleared to participate fully in training camp, marking a significant milestone in his recovery from a torn Achilles. The 29-year-old confirmed at his youth football camp last week that he is ready to go full-speed when camp opens later this month. Jones, who suffered the injury last December, has been working diligently to return to form.

According to Stampede Blue, Jones has been cleared to do everything, having already participated in 7-on-7 drills during the Colts' offseason program. His return is crucial for the Colts, who re-signed him this offseason to stabilize their quarterback situation.

Jones expressed optimism about his progress, stating, "I think I've made a good amount of progress since minicamp and will continue to do that these next two weeks before camp and then all through camp." However, he admitted that the injury still lingers in his mind, which is natural for a quarterback recovering from such a setback.

The Colts are taking a cautious approach, ensuring Jones is fully prepared for the upcoming season. Head coach Shane Steichen confirmed that Jones will participate in full-team practices when training camp starts, emphasizing the importance of not rushing the process. Colts.com reported that Jones has been actively involved in preparations, both physically and mentally, to ensure he is ready for the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 13.

Jones' return is pivotal for the Colts, who were 8-4 before his injury last season. With a strong supporting cast, including running back Jonathan Taylor and receivers like Josh Downs, the team aims to compete in the AFC South. As Bleacher Report highlighted, Jones' ability to command the offense and maintain consistency will be key to the Colts' success.