Ex-NFL Player Resolves Insurance Fraud Case

Former NFL wide receiver Alshon Jeffery has reached an agreement to resolve felony insurance fraud charges without serving prison time. According to USA Today, Jeffery agreed to pay nearly $4,000 in fines and fees and complete 50 hours of community service. The charges stemmed from an incident where Jeffery allegedly lied about the date of a car accident to secure coverage after reinstating his insurance policy.

The case was resolved after Jeffery agreed to pay $840.46 to Kemper Insurance, $500 to the California Department of Insurance Anti-Fraud Fund, and $2,500 to the driver of the car involved in the accident. Jeffery's attorney, Brian Watkins, stated, "We are glad we were able to clear up this unintentional error and have the case completely dismissed."

The former Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles player was facing two felony charges, which could have resulted in up to five years in prison. However, the charges will be dismissed if Jeffery fulfills his obligations within 60 days.

Jeffery, who played in the NFL from 2012 to 2020, earned over $63 million during his career. He was a key player in the Eagles' 2018 Super Bowl victory.