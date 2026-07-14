Lettuce, Salad Greens May Be Source Of Michigan's Outbreak

Lettuce or salad greens may be the source of Michigan's Cyclosporiasis outbreak, a parasitic illness causing intense diarrhea. Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the state’s chief medical executive, stated that early investigations have identified lettuce as a common factor in the outbreak. Michigan has reported over 2,000 cases so far, with the highest numbers in counties like Monroe, Lenawee, and Wayne.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, no specific produce grower or supplier has been pinpointed yet. However, they have advised consumers to avoid prepackaged salads and instead purchase and thoroughly rinse individual heads of lettuce.

Cyclosporiasis is caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, commonly found in developing countries and spread through contaminated food or water. Symptoms include diarrhea, which can occur two to 14 days after exposure and may last from a few days to over a month if untreated.

Health officials recommend that anyone experiencing sudden, ongoing diarrhea should contact their healthcare provider. Antibiotics can help improve symptoms. The outbreak has not been linked to person-to-person transmission, and efforts continue to identify the exact source of contamination.