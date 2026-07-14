Lynx' Miles Becomes WNBA's Fastest To Milestone

Minnesota Lynx rookie guard Olivia Miles made history on Monday (July 13) by becoming the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 400 points, 100 rebounds, and 100 assists in just 22 games. This remarkable feat occurred during the Lynx's 104-100 victory over the Phoenix Mercury.

Miles, selected second overall in the 2026 WNBA draft, has been a standout performer in her debut season. In the game against the Mercury, she scored a franchise rookie record of 33 points, along with eight assists and three rebounds. Miles shot an impressive 10-of-16 from the field, including 5-of-8 from three-point range, and 8-of-9 from the free-throw line. Her performance was pivotal in securing the win for Minnesota.

In addition to Miles' stellar play, Kayla McBride contributed significantly with 37 points, six rebounds, four steals, two blocks, and one assist. Natasha Howard added 13 points and seven assists, while Courtney Williams and Eliska Hamzova each scored eight points.

The Lynx's victory improved their record to 18-6, maintaining their lead in the Western Conference standings over the Las Vegas Aces and Golden State Valkyries. Riding a three-game winning streak, the Lynx will next face the Los Angeles Sparks at home on July 15.