MLB All-Stars To Clash In Philly

By iHeartRadio

July 14, 2026

Texas Rangers v Philadelphia Phillies
Photo: Emilee Chinn / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Baseball fans are in for a treat as the MLB All-Star Game takes place on Tuesday (July 14) at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park. The National League will be represented by Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sánchez, while the American League will counter with Blue Jays right-hander Dylan Cease. Both pitchers are among the top contenders for the Cy Young Award this season.

Sánchez, a second-time All-Star, is making his first start in the Midsummer Classic. He has been a key player for the Phillies, boasting a 2.70 ERA and leading the league with a 5.4 wins above replacement. Sánchez expressed his excitement, saying, "It feels really special and really exciting," during a news conference.

On the other side, Cease is making his All-Star debut. The 30-year-old has impressed with a 2.56 ERA and an AL-best 148 strikeouts. Cease recently took a no-hitter into the eighth inning against the Giants, showcasing his talent. AL manager John Schneider praised Cease's performance, calling it a "massive honor" for the pitcher.

The All-Star Game will also serve as a celebration of America's Semiquincentennial, with special jerseys featuring a "Stars & Stripes" theme. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 8 p.m. ET, with coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The American League currently leads the all-time series 48-45-2.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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