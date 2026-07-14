Players' Union Chief Blasts MLB's Salary Cap Ads

By iHeartRadio

July 14, 2026

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Photo: Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

The head of Major League Baseball's players' union, Bruce Meyer, has criticized the league's new advertising campaign that promotes a salary cap. Speaking at the All-Star Game on Tuesday (July 14), Meyer described the "Level the Field" ads as "perverse," arguing that MLB is misleading fans by suggesting the sport is broken without a salary cap.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred defended the ads, claiming they are a response to fan concerns about competitive balance. Manfred emphasized that a salary cap would ensure smaller-market teams have a fair chance to compete, citing increased attendance and positive fan reactions to recent changes in the league.

The debate over the salary cap comes as MLB and the MLB Players Association (MLBPA) prepare for labor negotiations, with the current collective bargaining agreement set to expire on December 1. The league's proposal includes a salary cap and floor, aiming to address economic disparities among teams.

Meyer, however, argues that the league's push for a salary cap is driven by owners' desires to increase profits and franchise values, not by genuine concern for fans. He warned that the union would not accept such a system, which he believes would harm players and the sport for generations.

As negotiations continue, both sides remain at odds, with the possibility of a lockout looming if an agreement isn't reached. The league's aggressive stance and the union's resistance suggest a challenging road ahead for MLB's labor relations.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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