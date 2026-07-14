Statue Awards Trump Participation Trophy For Iran War

A new art installation by the group Secret Handshake has appeared on the National Mall, poking fun at President Donald Trump for his involvement in the Iran War. The 10-foot-tall "Iran War Participation Trophy" was unveiled on Monday (July 13) just south of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bookstore. The golden trophy, featuring a "#1" on the cup and "participant" on the base, is meant to satirize the concept of participation trophies given to children.

According to the plaque beneath the statue, Secret Handshake awards Trump the trophy for his "enthusiastic involvement" in the war, emphasizing participation over strategy or outcomes. The group encourages visitors to leave their own trophies for Trump, suggesting that no achievement is too small or unearned for recognition.

The installation comes amid renewed tensions between the U.S. and Iran, with both nations trading strikes and effectively ending a recent peace agreement. In a Truth Social post, Trump announced plans to reinstate a Naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly criticized the artwork, stating, "These untalented 'artists' should stick to their ugly 'art' and refrain from weighing in on foreign policy." Despite this, Secret Handshake plans to keep the statue on display for several days.

The group, known for using art to comment on political issues, has previously created controversial installations, including statues of Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. Their aim is to use humor and art to prompt political discourse.