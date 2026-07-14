T-Rex Fossil Could Fetch Millions At Auction

By iHeartRadio

July 14, 2026

Tyrannosaurus Rex Skeleton To Be Auctioned Off In Las Vegas
Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images News / Getty Images

A Tyrannosaurus Rex fossil named Gus is set to go up for auction today (Tuesday, July 14) at Sotheby's in New York City, with opening bids starting at $19 million. The fossil, found in Harding County, South Dakota, is expected to fetch between $20 million and $30 million, potentially making it one of the most expensive dinosaur fossils ever sold.

Gus, discovered on the Licking ranch within the Hell Creek Formation, is one of the largest and most complete T. rex skeletons ever found. The fossil measures 38 feet long and 12.5 feet tall and includes 183 fossil bone elements, making it about 61% complete by bone count. The auction has sparked controversy among scientists who argue that such specimens should be used for scientific study rather than private ownership. Stuart Sumida, president of the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology, expressed concern that fossils in private hands may never be subjected to proper scientific study.

The excavation of Gus was led by Thomas Heitkamp and his team from Theropoda Expeditions, who worked for three years to extract the fossil. Despite its significance, no formal scientific work has been published on Gus, as most researchers refuse to study privately held specimens.

The sale of Gus is part of a growing trend of dinosaur fossils being sold at high prices, reflecting increased market demand. Scott Persons, curator of natural history at the South Carolina State Museum, noted that such sums could support extensive research programs at public museums.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices