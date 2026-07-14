T-Rex Fossil Could Fetch Millions At Auction

A Tyrannosaurus Rex fossil named Gus is set to go up for auction today (Tuesday, July 14) at Sotheby's in New York City, with opening bids starting at $19 million. The fossil, found in Harding County, South Dakota, is expected to fetch between $20 million and $30 million, potentially making it one of the most expensive dinosaur fossils ever sold.

Gus, discovered on the Licking ranch within the Hell Creek Formation, is one of the largest and most complete T. rex skeletons ever found. The fossil measures 38 feet long and 12.5 feet tall and includes 183 fossil bone elements, making it about 61% complete by bone count. The auction has sparked controversy among scientists who argue that such specimens should be used for scientific study rather than private ownership. Stuart Sumida, president of the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology, expressed concern that fossils in private hands may never be subjected to proper scientific study.

The excavation of Gus was led by Thomas Heitkamp and his team from Theropoda Expeditions, who worked for three years to extract the fossil. Despite its significance, no formal scientific work has been published on Gus, as most researchers refuse to study privately held specimens.

The sale of Gus is part of a growing trend of dinosaur fossils being sold at high prices, reflecting increased market demand. Scott Persons, curator of natural history at the South Carolina State Museum, noted that such sums could support extensive research programs at public museums.