White Sox Sign First Overall Pick With Record Bonus

The Chicago White Sox have signed their top draft pick, Roch Cholowsky, to a record-breaking $10.35 million signing bonus, as reported by CBS Sports. This bonus surpasses the previous record held by Chase Burns and Charlie Condon, who each received $9.25 million in 2024. Cholowsky, a standout shortstop from UCLA, was the consensus No. 1 player in the draft class.

Cholowsky, 21, showcased his skills at UCLA, hitting .320/.453/.636 with 21 home runs in 60 games. The White Sox, currently leading the AL Central, see him as a key addition to their roster. The team plans to use the savings from Cholowsky's below-slot bonus to sign other draft picks, further strengthening their lineup.

Cholowsky's journey to the White Sox began with a visit to Chicago, where he fell in love with the city. "I fell in love with the city," he told ESPN. His father, Dan Cholowsky, a former first-round pick, expressed pride in his son's achievements, noting the hard work that led to this moment.

The White Sox's decision to draft Cholowsky was influenced by his impressive college performance and potential as a major league shortstop. As MLB.com reported, the team had shown interest in him since high school. With his signing, the White Sox continue to build a promising future, aiming to maintain their position at the top of the division.