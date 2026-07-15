1 Dead, 3 Missing After Pontoon Capsizes Near Alcatraz

One person died and three people remain missing after a pontoon boat carrying nearly 20 people capsized and sank near Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay, according to authorities. The vessel, a three-level pontoon involved in a family memorial service, was reported in distress about 600 yards off Alcatraz, prompting a massive search-and-rescue response from multiple agencies, including the San Francisco Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard.

Rescue crews responded to initial reports of a possible fire, but when they arrived, the boat was nearly fully submerged with its motor still running and leaking fuel. San Francisco Fire Chief Dean Crispen said at a press conference that no evidence of an actual fire was found, despite the original call. Instead, rescuers found the vessel had capsized and people were in the water. Winds and choppy waters may have contributed to the accident.

Out of the estimated 19 or 20 people on board, 16 survivors were rescued and transported to local marinas, with three hospitalized for injuries related to their fall into the cold bay. The person who died was pulled from the water alive but later succumbed to their injuries. A dog aboard the vessel also died in the incident. Officials noted that some passengers entered the water without life jackets.

The ongoing search for the missing included divers, helicopters, and 11 rescue vessels. Authorities confirmed they would continue efforts overnight, searching especially difficult waters known for strong currents and cold temperatures. The Coast Guard, Oakland police, and other local agencies joined the operation. Debris and personal belongings from the vessel, identified as the Volare and registered out of Stockton, California, floated in the bay as the boat sank in roughly 120 feet of water.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie called the search an "all-hands-on-deck" effort and expressed condolences to the families involved. Officials are expected to continue search operations for the missing passengers as conditions allow.