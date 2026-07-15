Devils Sign Veteran Forward Mantha

By iHeartRadio

July 15, 2026

Pittsburgh Penguins v Philadelphia Flyers - Game Four
Photo: Bruce Bennett / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The New Jersey Devils have bolstered their forward lineup by signing veteran forward Anthony Mantha to a two-year contract. The 31-year-old, who played for the Pittsburgh Penguins last season, achieved a career-high 33 goals, along with personal bests in assists and points. The signing was announced today (Wednesday, July 15).

Mantha's new deal with the Devils is valued at $9.5 million, with an annual cap hit of $4.75 million, according to PuckPedia. His contract will run through the 2027-28 season, after which he will become an unrestricted free agent.

The Devils' decision to sign Mantha adds a significant physical presence to their roster. Mantha's performance with the Penguins last season showcased his ability to contribute offensively, making him a valuable asset for New Jersey. His signing comes as part of the team's strategy to strengthen their forward group and enhance their competitiveness in the upcoming NHL season.

Mantha, originally drafted by the Detroit Red Wings, has played for several teams throughout his NHL career, including the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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