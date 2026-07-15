House Approves Permanent Daylight Saving Time Bill

The House of Representatives has passed the Sunshine Protection Act of 2025, a bill that aims to make daylight saving time permanent across the United States. The legislation, backed by President Donald Trump, passed with a vote of 308-117 on Tuesday (July 14). It now moves to the Senate for consideration.

The bill proposes ending the biannual clock changes, which President Trump argues cost cities and states hundreds of millions of dollars each year. According to NBC News, the legislation would make daylight saving time the standard time from March to November, unless states choose to exempt themselves.

While the bill has garnered significant support, it faces challenges in the Senate. Politico reports that Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., has expressed concerns about the potential negative impacts of dark mornings on public safety and mental health. Despite these concerns, supporters like Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., argue that the change is practical and reflects the public's preference for more daylight in the evenings.

The Sunshine Protection Act has been part of a broader national debate on the merits of daylight saving time. While some states have passed legislation to adopt permanent daylight saving time, others, like Arizona and Hawaii, continue to observe standard time year-round. According to The Hill, health experts generally favor standard time, citing benefits for mental health and sleep patterns.

The bill's future in the Senate remains uncertain, with some lawmakers skeptical about its passage. However, the strong backing from President Trump and bipartisan support in the House suggest that the debate over daylight saving time is far from over.