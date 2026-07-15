Presidential-Signed Baseballs Fetch $3M At Auction

A remarkable collection of baseballs signed by every U.S. president since Theodore Roosevelt has been sold for over $3 million at the MLB All-Star live auction on Tuesday (July 14). The auction, conducted by Hunt Auctions, saw the collection of 21 autographed baseballs fetch a total of $3,055,000. The collection, assembled by an unnamed consigner over three decades, includes baseballs authenticated by James Spence Authentication (JSA) and Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA/DNA).

Some baseballs in the collection come with letters of provenance, such as the 1918-signed Roosevelt ball, which includes a letter from Edwin Collins, the son of a former Cadillac division president, who received it as a gift. The John F. Kennedy-signed baseball also has a letter detailing its history from a 1960s exhibition game in Florida, where Secret Service agents escorted baseball legends like Whitey Ford and Yogi Berra to Joseph Kennedy's home.

The auction was part of the 22nd annual MLB All-Star Live Auction held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, coinciding with the United States' 250th anniversary celebrations. David Hunt, president of Hunt Auctions, praised the collection, saying, "The labor of love and appreciation for the history of baseball, along with its relationship with the presidency, that embodies this collector's pursuit of these treasures is as impressive as the objects within."

This unique collection highlights the intersection of baseball and presidential history, with some baseballs even originating from ceremonial first pitches. The sale further cements the deep-rooted connection between America's pastime and its leaders.