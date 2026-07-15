Senate Blocks Defense Budget Amid Iran War Protests

On Tuesday (July 14), Senate Democrats blocked the passage of the $1.15 trillion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), citing opposition to President Donald Trump's ongoing military actions in Iran. The bill required 60 votes to pass but fell short with a 50-46 tally, as reported by PBS.

The NDAA, which typically passes with bipartisan support, faced resistance due to concerns over escalating conflict in Iran. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the administration's lack of strategy and exit plan, stating, "Trump started this war without authorization, without a strategy, and without an exit." Schumer emphasized that the NDAA should not serve as a "permission slip" for continued military engagement in Iran, according to The Guardian.

The bill, which includes provisions for increased Pentagon spending and pay raises for troops, was blocked as Democrats protested the resumption of hostilities in Iran. The conflict has persisted for over five months, with recent escalations including a U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune expressed disappointment, urging support for the bill to ensure military readiness. Thune noted that the NDAA is crucial for maintaining national security, as reported by WTVBAM.

Despite the setback, the NDAA process is ongoing. Both the House and Senate will negotiate a compromise version of the bill, which will then be sent to President Trump for approval or veto.