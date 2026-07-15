Silver Non-Committal About WNBA Commissioner's Future

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressed uncertainty about the future of WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert during the Las Vegas Summer League on Wednesday (July 15). While Silver acknowledged Engelbert's significant contributions to the league, he remained non-committal regarding her long-term role.

Engelbert, who has served as WNBA commissioner since 2019, recently secured a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) for the league, ensuring the 2026 season begins without delay. During her tenure, the WNBA has experienced notable growth, including increased franchise valuations and player salaries, as well as the addition of six new franchises. However, she has also faced criticism from players and fans regarding her handling of social media harassment and communication issues.

"We haven't had those discussions yet with the WNBA board," Silver said when asked about Engelbert's future. He praised her performance, stating, "Cathy's done a fantastic job since she's come to the WNBA. Obviously, you can see just in the results."

Despite the challenges, Silver expressed satisfaction with the league's progress. The recently completed CBA will enhance salaries, improve revenue-sharing, and ensure labor peace for at least six seasons. "I'm very happy," Silver said. "And I know the ownership is very happy with where things stand in the WNBA."