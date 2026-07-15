Taco Bell Linked To Cyclosporiasis Outbreak

Taco Bell is under investigation as a potential source of a cyclosporiasis outbreak affecting nearly 7,000 people across 34 states. The outbreak, reportedly linked to lettuce and other ingredients used in Taco Bell foods, has prompted some Detroit-area Taco Bell locations to stop serving lettuce, cilantro, onions, pico de gallo, and guacamole due to a "national recall," according to a report from The Washington Post.

Federal and state health officials are investigating the outbreak, which is one of the largest in the U.S. caused by the Cyclospora parasite. This parasite typically contaminates fresh produce, leading to gastrointestinal illness. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Michigan has seen a significant rise in cases, with over 3,300 reported, while California has recorded 41 cases, mostly linked to international travel.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not issued an official recall involving Taco Bell, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is still investigating the outbreak's source. Some individuals who fell ill reported eating at Taco Bell, but no health agency has advised against dining at the chain. The outbreak has not been definitively linked to Taco Bell, and the investigation is ongoing.

Cyclosporiasis, caused by the Cyclospora cayetanensis parasite, results in symptoms like watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea, and fatigue. Symptoms can last a month or longer if untreated. The illness is challenging to trace due to the time it takes for symptoms to appear and the complexity of food distribution networks. Health officials recommend washing produce thoroughly, although this may not completely eliminate the parasite.

As the investigation continues, Taco Bell locations in Southeast Michigan have temporarily removed certain ingredients from their menu as a precaution. The CDC and FDA are working to trace the distribution of products involved in the outbreak, but no specific product has been publicly identified.