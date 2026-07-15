Trump: ICE Won't End Traffic Stops

President Donald Trump stated that federal immigration agents will continue conducting traffic stops, despite the recent decision by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to suspend most of these operations. This announcement follows two fatal shootings by ICE agents during traffic stops in Maine and Texas. On social media, Trump emphasized the importance of traffic stops, calling them "one of ICE's most important and effective Crime Fighting tools."

The suspension of traffic stops was initially announced by ICE as a temporary measure to ensure the safety of its agents. Tom Homan, Trump's border czar, confirmed to Fox News that the pause is a precautionary step. The decision to suspend stops came after the shooting of Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, a 25-year-old Colombian national, in Biddeford, Maine. According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the officer involved acted out of concern for public safety.

The incident has sparked protests and calls for investigations. Hundreds gathered in Maine, demanding accountability. In a separate incident, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a 52-year-old Mexican national, was shot in Houston while driving to a worksite. His family disputes ICE's account of the event and is seeking an independent investigation.

These shootings have reignited criticism of ICE's enforcement tactics, which were previously condemned following the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minnesota. Outgoing Colombian President Gustavo Petro criticized the U.S. government, calling the shooting of Durán Guerrero a "targeted killing."

In response to the backlash, ICE announced that officers involved in the shootings did not have body cameras, despite previous commitments to equip them. The DHS Office of Inspector General is investigating the incidents, with cooperation from the FBI. The Trump administration continues to prioritize immigration enforcement, with over 10,000 arrests made in recent weeks as part of its mass deportation agenda.