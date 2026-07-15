US Military Will Begin Testing Service Members' Testosterone Levels

By iHeartRadio

July 15, 2026

A US Marine from India Company, 3rd Batt
Photo: MAURICIO LIMA / AFP / Getty Images

The Pentagon will begin annual testosterone screenings for all active-duty service members age 30 and older as part of the military’s routine health assessments, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Wednesday (June 15). The new initiative is intended to improve military readiness and long-term health, according to Hegseth, who shared details in a video posted to X. The policy allows service members under 30 to opt in for voluntary testing.

Hegseth emphasized that the screenings are not meant for artificial enhancement but are aimed at “restoring and optimizing your natural capabilities, protecting your longevity, and ensuring you have the biological foundation required to sustain the fight.” If a medical professional recommends testosterone replacement therapy following the tests, it will be up to the individual service member to decide whether to pursue treatment. Hegseth stated, “If treatment is recommended, it’s entirely your choice to receive testosterone replacement therapy.” He framed the move as an investment in “the individual warfighter,” calling service members “our most decisive tactical advantage” and describing the initiative as a “sacred duty” to maintain military strength.

The Pentagon has not provided a timeline for when the screenings will begin or clarified whether female service members will receive similar hormone testing.

The policy shift is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to expand access to testosterone therapies and follows recent changes to regulations on hormone treatments for both men and women. The Department of Health and Human Services, led by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., recently proposed loosening restrictions on testosterone therapy after an FDA advisory panel called for increased access.

As the Pentagon prepares for the rollout, questions remain about implementation details and whether similar screenings or treatments will be extended to female personnel. For now, the focus is on troops age 30 and older, with the goal of supporting overall health and readiness.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices