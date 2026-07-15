US Military Will Begin Testing Service Members' Testosterone Levels

The Pentagon will begin annual testosterone screenings for all active-duty service members age 30 and older as part of the military’s routine health assessments, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Wednesday (June 15). The new initiative is intended to improve military readiness and long-term health, according to Hegseth, who shared details in a video posted to X. The policy allows service members under 30 to opt in for voluntary testing.

Hegseth emphasized that the screenings are not meant for artificial enhancement but are aimed at “restoring and optimizing your natural capabilities, protecting your longevity, and ensuring you have the biological foundation required to sustain the fight.” If a medical professional recommends testosterone replacement therapy following the tests, it will be up to the individual service member to decide whether to pursue treatment. Hegseth stated, “If treatment is recommended, it’s entirely your choice to receive testosterone replacement therapy.” He framed the move as an investment in “the individual warfighter,” calling service members “our most decisive tactical advantage” and describing the initiative as a “sacred duty” to maintain military strength.