US Military Will Begin Testing Service Members' Testosterone Levels
By iHeartRadio
July 15, 2026
The Pentagon will begin annual testosterone screenings for all active-duty service members age 30 and older as part of the military’s routine health assessments, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Wednesday (June 15). The new initiative is intended to improve military readiness and long-term health, according to Hegseth, who shared details in a video posted to X. The policy allows service members under 30 to opt in for voluntary testing.
Hegseth emphasized that the screenings are not meant for artificial enhancement but are aimed at “restoring and optimizing your natural capabilities, protecting your longevity, and ensuring you have the biological foundation required to sustain the fight.” If a medical professional recommends testosterone replacement therapy following the tests, it will be up to the individual service member to decide whether to pursue treatment. Hegseth stated, “If treatment is recommended, it’s entirely your choice to receive testosterone replacement therapy.” He framed the move as an investment in “the individual warfighter,” calling service members “our most decisive tactical advantage” and describing the initiative as a “sacred duty” to maintain military strength.
The High-T Department of War. pic.twitter.com/hlAUq3j2cD— Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) July 15, 2026
The Pentagon has not provided a timeline for when the screenings will begin or clarified whether female service members will receive similar hormone testing.
The policy shift is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to expand access to testosterone therapies and follows recent changes to regulations on hormone treatments for both men and women. The Department of Health and Human Services, led by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., recently proposed loosening restrictions on testosterone therapy after an FDA advisory panel called for increased access.
As the Pentagon prepares for the rollout, questions remain about implementation details and whether similar screenings or treatments will be extended to female personnel. For now, the focus is on troops age 30 and older, with the goal of supporting overall health and readiness.