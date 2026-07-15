WGA Files Lawsuit To Block Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has filed a lawsuit to block the proposed $111 billion merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, argues that the merger would violate federal antitrust laws and harm writers by reducing opportunities, lowering pay, and worsening working conditions.

The WGA's legal action follows a similar antitrust lawsuit filed by 12 Democratic state attorneys general, who also seek to prevent the merger. The guild claims that the merger would create a single mega-buyer of film and television programming, which could suppress compensation and reduce programming diversity.

In response, a spokesperson for Paramount Skydance stated that the merger would expand opportunities for writers, not shrink them. The company emphasized its commitment to working with the WGA and maintaining creative competition.

The WGA's lawsuit highlights concerns about the potential market dominance of the merged entity, which would account for over 30% of film and television writing jobs. The union fears that this concentration of power could lead to fewer employment opportunities and homogenized entertainment options for consumers.

The lawsuit is part of the WGA's ongoing opposition to corporate consolidation in the entertainment industry. The guild has a history of challenging mergers and advocating for writers' rights, including a 148-day strike in 2023 over wages and working conditions.

The merger faces additional legal challenges from state attorneys general and regulatory reviews in the European Union and the U.K. Despite these hurdles, Paramount and Warner Bros. aim to finalize the deal by the third quarter of this year.