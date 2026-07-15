Yellowstone Bison That Tossed Tourist Won't Be Euthanized

Yellowstone National Park officials have decided not to euthanize a bison that tossed a 65-year-old tourist, Carl Isom-McDaniel, into the air at Bridge Bay Campground. The incident occurred on the evening of Thursday (July 10) while Isom-McDaniel was with his 13-year-old grandson. Despite the attack, park officials told TMZ that "no management action" will be taken against the bison.

Isom-McDaniel suffered a broken femur and underwent surgery but is reportedly already standing. According to Outside, the incident was captured on video, showing the bison tossing the man eight feet into the air. Onlookers noted that Isom-McDaniel maintained a safe distance from the bison, following National Park Service (NPS) guidelines.

The NPS advises visitors to keep at least 25 yards away from large animals like bison and 100 yards from bears and wolves. Despite the guidelines, the bison attacked after being agitated by a nearby white pickup truck. Photographer Mike MacLeod, who witnessed the event, described the bison's aggressive behavior, noting that it initially charged a group of children before targeting Isom-McDaniel.

The incident highlights the unpredictable nature of wild animals, especially during the bison rut, or mating season, which runs from June to September. During this time, bison testosterone levels rise, making them more aggressive. Shana Drimal from the Greater Yellowstone Coalition emphasized the importance of recognizing warning signs of bison agitation, such as head bobbing, tail raising, and pawing the ground.

This marks the second bison-related incident this year in Yellowstone, following an attack on a 12-year-old in June. For more information on safety while visiting Yellowstone, including how to behave around wildlife, visit the NPS website.