Yzerman Out As Red Wings' GM

Being a franchise legend couldn't save Steve Yzerman, as the Detroit Red Wings have parted ways with their general manager after seven-plus years in the role. The 61-year-old will transition into a senior advisor role to team CEO Chris Ilitch, who will lead the search for a new GM. Yzerman was hired in 2019 to help resurrect the franchise he starred with for 22 seasons. Instead, Detroit's postseason drought has now extended to 10 years.

Yzerman inherited a struggling team when he took over on April 19, 2019. Despite incremental improvements, the Red Wings failed to secure a playoff spot, losing a tiebreaker to the Washington Capitals last season. According to NHL.com, Yzerman acknowledged the team's struggles, saying, "I’m going to do everything I can to build a team that can compete for the Stanley Cup."

The Red Wings' playoff drought is now the longest active streak in the NHL. As reported by the Sports Business Journal, the team has faced mounting pressure from fans and media, with calls for significant changes at the top. Yzerman's tenure has been marked by frustration and mediocrity, despite efforts to rebuild the team.

The decision to remove Yzerman comes after a disappointing season that saw the Red Wings finish 28th in the NHL in points percentage. The team also struggled defensively, ranking 25th in goals against per game.