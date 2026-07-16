NTSB Says Tesla Driver Fully Accelerated Before Deadly Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released preliminary findings on a deadly Tesla crash that occurred in Katy, Texas, in June. According to the NTSB, the driver, Michael Butler, manually overrode the vehicle's Full Self-Driving (FSD) system by pressing the accelerator to 100%. The Tesla Model 3 was traveling at over 70 miles per hour when it crashed into a home, killing 76-year-old Martha Avila.

Butler, who claimed he passed out at the wheel, is now facing manslaughter charges. The NTSB's findings align with data recovered from the vehicle, which indicated that Butler engaged the FSD mode but then manually accelerated, leading to the crash. The crash occurred on Rose Hollow Lane, a residential street with a speed limit of 30 mph.

The incident has sparked a lawsuit from Avila's family against both Butler and Tesla, seeking over $1 million in damages. The lawsuit alleges negligence on the part of the driver and the car manufacturer. Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, commented on the crash, stating that the initial reports "made no sense" given the high speed involved.

Further investigation by the NTSB and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is ongoing. The NTSB plans to issue safety recommendations to prevent similar incidents in the future. For more details on the investigation, visit the NTSB's website.