White House UFC Attack Plot Suspects Enter Plea

Two men accused of plotting an attack on a UFC event at the White House pleaded not guilty to federal charges on Thursday (July 16) in Columbus, Ohio. Tycen Proper, 19, from Danville, Ohio, and Chandler Scaggs, 21, from Chapmanville, West Virginia, face charges of conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and conspiracy to commit murder on federal government territory and to murder a federal government official. Their trial is set for September 14.

The alleged plot targeted the UFC Freedom 250 event held on the South Lawn of the White House, which celebrated the nation's 250th anniversary. The plan involved using drones and snipers to attack attendees, including high-profile figures like President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. Law enforcement disrupted the plot days before the event, which took place on June 14.

According to ESPN, the suspects harbored fringe conspiracy theories and aimed to destabilize the government. The group began planning in May, amassing weapons, explosives, and other equipment. Spectrum News reports that Proper's mother alerted authorities after noticing his suspicious activities.

The BBC notes that the group used platforms like TikTok and Signal to coordinate the attack. The Justice Department has charged eight individuals, with others still being moved to Ohio for trial. If convicted, the defendants face up to life in prison for the murder charges and up to 15 years for terrorism offenses.