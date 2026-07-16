Wildfire Smoke Affects Air Quality Across U.S.

Wildfires burning in Canada and Minnesota are causing significant air quality issues across large sections of the United States. The smoke, dense and hazy, was observed from Minnesota to Michigan and Upstate New York on Wednesday (July 15), extending further into the Northeast. Today, the smoke is expected to spread from Ohio to Wisconsin, with potential impacts on cities like Philadelphia, Chicago, and Minneapolis. By Friday, it will likely move south into more of the Midwest, Appalachia, and the East Coast, while conditions may improve in the north.

According to the Washington Post, around 100 million people in the U.S. may face unhealthy air quality due to the smoke. The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has advised residents to avoid strenuous outdoor activities, especially those with heart disease and respiratory conditions like asthma.

The smoke originates from wildfires in western Ontario, Canada, and northern Minnesota. The largest fire in Ontario, located in Wabakimi Provincial Park, has grown to over 130,000 acres. In Minnesota, the Thumb Fire and Bear Trap Fire are contributing to the smoke plumes, burning through 14,500 and 13,500 acres, respectively.

The National Weather Service has issued air quality alerts for parts of Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. The smoke is expected to reach major cities in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, including New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and Boston by Thursday morning.

Experts warn that wildfire smoke can be dangerous for sensitive individuals, such as the very young, the elderly, and people with pre-existing health conditions. The National Weather Service advises people to stay indoors as much as possible, use air purifiers, and wear N95 masks if outdoor activities are necessary.

Looking ahead, storms forecast for Saturday in the upper Midwest and Northeast could help clear some of the smoke. However, the situation remains fluid, and residents are urged to stay informed about air quality conditions in their area.