CDC Data Shows Hospital Infection Rate Lowered

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals a significant reduction in healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) in U.S. hospitals. In 2023, approximately one in every 38 patients had at least one HAI, a decrease from one in every 31 patients in 2015. This marks a notable improvement in infection control efforts across the nation.

According to MedPage Today, the proportion of patients with HAIs on any given day dropped from 3.2% in 2015 to 2.6% in 2023. The CDC's Division of Healthcare Quality Promotion attributes this decline to enhanced prevention strategies and collaboration with healthcare partners. Despite these advancements, the CDC's acting director emphasizes the need for continued efforts to further reduce infections.

The CDC's survey, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, highlights that pneumonia remains the most common HAI, with a persistent prevalence due to its multifactorial causes. The survey also noted a decrease in device-related bloodstream infections and urinary tract infections, although surgical-site infections slightly increased.

In 2023, an estimated 518,000 HAIs were reported in U.S. hospitals, with 471,555 patients affected. The report underscores the importance of implementing proven infection prevention practices and regularly reviewing surveillance data for improvement opportunities. The CDC's findings are based on data from 218 hospitals and compared with a 2015 survey of 199 hospitals.

The CDC's annual progress report also indicates decreases in specific infections, such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and Clostridioides difficile (C. difficile). The report recommends that healthcare facilities continue to reinforce prevention practices and review HAI surveillance data to identify areas for improvement.