Epstein Victims Criticize Blanche After Meeting

Victims of Jeffrey Epstein expressed dissatisfaction following a meeting with Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche at the Department of Justice this week. The meeting, which occurred as Blanche seeks Senate confirmation to become the permanent U.S. attorney general, was described by some victims as "condescending" and "evasive."

The meeting was urged by North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis, who stated he would not vote to advance Blanche's nomination out of the Senate Judiciary Committee without it. Despite the criticism from victims, Tillis praised Blanche for holding the meeting, potentially paving the way for his support. Tillis noted that the meeting needed to happen before he would consider voting for Blanche's confirmation.

Victim Annie Farmer expressed her disappointment, stating, "I found him abrasive, condescending, and intentionally noncommittal to survivors." Another survivor, Liz Stein, called the meeting "demoralizing," suggesting it was more about Blanche securing his promotion than addressing victims' concerns.

Blanche acknowledged the meeting was not entirely cordial, admitting there are limitations to the justice he can provide, saying, "I want to be able to give justice in the form of prosecutions, and maybe we can do a prosecution at some point." He encouraged victims to share information with the FBI to aid in ongoing investigations.

The Department of Justice described the meeting as a "productive, initial discussion," with Blanche, senior DOJ officials, FBI special agents, and victim services representatives in attendance. The DOJ emphasized its commitment to pursuing justice for all victims of human trafficking and sex crimes.

Blanche's nomination faces challenges, especially with the recent passing of Senator Lindsey Graham, leaving a Republican vacancy on the committee. Without Tillis' support, Blanche's nomination could stall, as all 10 Democrats on the panel are expected to vote against him.