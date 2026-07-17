The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final is set to deliver one of the biggest entertainment moments of the year. During Sunday's (July 19) championship match between Argentina and Spain at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, fans around the world will also experience a historic halftime show featuring an incredible lineup: Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, Burna Boy, and BTS.

Whether you're watching the match at home, traveling, hosting a watch party, or simply can't be in front of a TV, you can listen to the entire FIFA World Cup 2026 Final—including halftime—live and free on the iHeartRadio app.

Listen To The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show On iHeartRadio

The free iHeartRadio app gives fans access to FOX Sports' live radio coverage of the FIFA World Cup Final from kickoff through the final whistle, including complete halftime coverage. It's an easy way to stay connected to every moment of the biggest match in world soccer, wherever you are.

Listening on iHeartRadio means you won't miss:

Live play-by-play of Argentina vs. Spain

Expert analysis before, during, and after the match

Complete halftime coverage featuring performances from Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, Burna Boy, and BTS

Every dramatic moment as the 2026 FIFA World Cup champion is crowned

Whether you're driving, working, traveling, grilling with friends, or away from a television, the iHeartRadio app lets you take the World Cup Final with you.

How To Listen For Free

Listening couldn't be easier:

Download or open the free iHeartRadio app on your smartphone, tablet, computer, or smart speaker. Search for "FIFA World Cup 2026" or the FOX Sports World Cup stream. Tap Play before kickoff on Sunday. Enjoy live coverage of the match and the highly anticipated halftime show—completely free.

No subscription is required, making it one of the easiest ways to experience the biggest sporting event of the year while you're on the move.

A Halftime Show Unlike Any Other

The inaugural FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show brings together artists whose music has defined generations and crossed international borders. Justin Bieber returns to one of the world's biggest stages alongside pop icon Madonna, global superstar Shakira, Afrobeats sensation Burna Boy, and K-pop phenomenon BTS. Together, they'll deliver a celebration of music that reflects the global spirit of the FIFA World Cup and its billions of fans.

The performances are expected to feature chart-topping hits, unforgettable collaborations, and spectacular production worthy of the world's largest sporting event.

Don't Miss Soccer's Biggest Day

The FIFA World Cup Final is more than just one match—it's the culmination of a month-long tournament that has thrilled fans across the globe. Between the championship showdown, the crowning of a new world champion, and an unprecedented halftime show featuring five of music's biggest acts, Sunday promises to be one of the most memorable days in sports and entertainment.

If you can't be glued to a television, the free iHeartRadio app lets you stay connected to every goal, every save, every unforgettable halftime performance, and every championship celebration—live from wherever you are.