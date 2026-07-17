Judge To Decide On Request To Pause Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger

A decision is expected next week from U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin on whether to pause the merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery. The case, which was heard in Oakland on Friday (July 17), involves a dozen states led by California Attorney General Rob Bonta seeking to block the merger due to antitrust concerns.

The states argue that the merger could harm competition, leading to higher prices and less content for consumers. Paramount's lead trial counsel, Jeffrey Kessler, maintains that the merger is pro-competitive and essential for the entertainment industry to compete with giants like Netflix and Disney. He stated that the company is prepared to take the matter to the Supreme Court if necessary.

The merger, valued at approximately $111 billion, has already received approval from the U.S. Department of Justice and other global jurisdictions. However, the European Union's approval is still pending, with a provisional deadline set for July 22. Paramount has agreed to pay a "ticking fee" if the deal is not closed by September 30, which could amount to $650 million per quarter.

Judge Martinez-Olguin denied a request for a preliminary injunction from consumer plaintiffs on Thursday, stating they failed to show a likelihood of success or irreparable harm. However, the states' request for a temporary restraining order remains under consideration, with a ruling expected by Wednesday (July 22).

The merger, backed by the powerful Ellison family, has sparked controversy, with critics citing potential negative impacts on competition and employment in the entertainment sector. Paramount CEO David Ellison has promised to produce 30 films annually once the merger is completed.