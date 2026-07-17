Midwest Has Worst Air Quality In World

The Midwest is currently experiencing some of the worst air quality in the world, with cities like Detroit and Chicago classified as "hazardous" due to wildfire smoke from Canada. This smoke, driven by dozens of wildfires, has severely affected air quality, causing disruptions such as moving Chicago Park District day camps indoors and postponing the Chicago Fire soccer game at Soldier Field.

According to IQAir, the air quality index (AQI) in these areas has reached hazardous levels, with PM2.5 as the dominant pollutant. Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities, keep windows closed, and use air purifiers indoors. The air quality is also hazardous in other cities, including New York City, Cleveland, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Washington, DC.

The Washington Post reports that over 115 million people could be exposed to unhealthy air quality levels as the smoke continues to drift southward. The situation is exacerbated by a heat dome trapping the smoke near the ground. However, shifting winds are expected to bring some relief by the weekend, although periodic smoke episodes may persist.

The wildfires in northeastern Minnesota and Ontario, Canada, have been intensified by hot, dry conditions. As a result, air quality is expected to remain a concern in the coming days, with potential improvements depending on weather changes and the containment of wildfires.