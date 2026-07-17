Trump: World Cup Final Best In History

President Donald Trump has declared the 2026 World Cup as the most successful in history. Speaking at an event hosted by FIFA President Gianni Infantino at Trump Tower in New York on Friday (July 17), Trump praised the tournament's success and thanked Infantino for his role in bringing the event to North America. Trump humorously suggested that the U.S. should host the next World Cup alone, without Canada and Mexico.

Trump will attend the World Cup final between Argentina and Spain on Sunday (July 19) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. According to AS, he is expected to participate in the trophy presentation ceremony alongside Infantino. This tradition of political leaders presenting trophies at World Cup finals has been seen in previous tournaments, such as Qatar 2022 and Russia 2018.

The White House confirmed Trump's attendance, highlighting the tournament's record-breaking viewership and security. This will be Trump's first appearance at the 2026 World Cup, which is co-hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. His involvement has included diplomatic efforts, such as advocating for U.S. striker Folarin Balogun's suspension review.

Despite some controversy, including Trump's recent criticism of Spain at a NATO summit, his presence at the final underscores the U.S.'s capability to host major international events. The final match, kicking off at 3:00 p.m. ET, will be broadcast live on multiple networks, including Fox and Telemundo.