Andy Burnham To Become U.K. Prime Minister

Andy Burnham, often referred to as the "King of the North," will become the new British prime minister today (Monday, July 20) after Keir Starmer agreed to step down following a series of election defeats and scandals. Burnham, aged 56, will take office unchallenged as both he and Starmer hail from the center-left Labour Party. Under the U.K.'s parliamentary system, the ruling party can change leaders mid-cycle without a general election.

Outgoing Prime Minister Starmer traveled to Buckingham Palace earlier today to tender his resignation to King Charles III. Shortly after, Burnham will make the same journey to be invited by the King to form a new government. Burnham will become the U.K.'s seventh prime minister in a decade, a period marked by political instability following the Brexit vote in 2016.

Starmer, who led Labour to a landslide victory in 2024, saw his popularity decline due to controversies, including the appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to Washington. After Labour's losses in May's local elections, Starmer announced his resignation on June 22, paving the way for Burnham's leadership.

Burnham, who previously served as a Member of Parliament and held several cabinet roles, left Westminster in 2017 to become mayor of Greater Manchester. Known for his approachable style and advocacy for regional investment, he returned to Parliament last month and quickly secured the Labour leadership. His popularity among Labour MPs and the public helped him assume the role unopposed.

As prime minister, Burnham has pledged to devolve power from London to regional authorities, reverse privatization of public services, and focus on making life more affordable. His policies include potentially placing Thames Water under public control to address its criticisms.

Burnham will face challenges similar to those encountered by Starmer, including economic stagnation and high living costs. However, his leadership style and policies aim to chart a new path for Britain, promising to govern for all regions of the U.K.